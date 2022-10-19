Specialty Industries recognizes employees

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Specialty Industries held their annual employee recognition day to celebrate.
Specialty Industries is celebrating over 90 employees, including three with five years of service, two with 20 years of service, and three with over 25 years of service.
Specialty Industries held their annual Employee Recognition Day in honor of National Disability Awareness Month.
“Since we have a lot of folks here that we employ who have disabilities, or maybe a different way to put it would be abilities of a different kind. We celebrate their employment here. So it's our Employee Recognition Day. And we'll celebrate employees' first year anniversary, but we also celebrate 510 1520 25 years. We actually have a young lady here who will be celebrating her 50th year of employment here,” Byron Myers, President/CEO of Specialty Industries says.
Most of the people employed at Specialty Industries have one or more developmental disabilities, ranging from moderate to severe, but that doesn’t make them any less capable.
Which is why Specialty Industries make sure to celebrate their employees and their successes.
“You know, we enjoy getting a pat on the back once in a while, and we enjoy having someone stop and say, you know, you're you're valuable to us. You know, they bring meaning to the business, they bring meaning to our community. So it just seems like it's worth our time to stop and say, gosh, you guys are awesome, you know, not just here, but really, in St. Joe across the board,” Myers says.
Employees of Specialty Industries love being a part of this fun environment and celebrating the successes of their coworkers.
“Working with all the supervisors and I made a lot of new friends. It's just fun, and they award us and it's real fun place to work at,” Specialty Industries employee Elton says.