Spoofhounds' season ends in Class 3 quarterfinals

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville Spoofhounds football team's season ended Saturday afternoon in the Class 3 Quarterfinals.
The Pleasant Hill Roosters defeated Maryville, 43-28.
The Spoofhounds led Pleasant Hill at the half, 22-21, but three second half touchdowns from Roosters' junior Brayden Bush—two rushing and one pick-6—gave Pleasant Hill the win.
Maryville finishes the season 8-4 with another district championship and quarterfinal appearance.
The Spoofhounds graduate eight seniors—Cooper Loe, Drew Burns, Caden Stoecklein, Keaton Stone, Macen Shurvington, Kort Watkins, Spencer Scott, and Riley Brown.