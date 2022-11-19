 Skip to main content
Spoofhounds' season ends in Class 3 quarterfinals

Pleasant Hill tops Maryville in Class 3 Quarterfinals

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville Spoofhounds football team's season ended Saturday afternoon in the Class 3 Quarterfinals.

The Pleasant Hill Roosters defeated Maryville, 43-28. 

The Spoofhounds led Pleasant Hill at the half, 22-21, but three second half touchdowns from Roosters' junior Brayden Bush—two rushing and one pick-6—gave Pleasant Hill the win.

Maryville finishes the season 8-4 with another district championship and quarterfinal appearance. 

The Spoofhounds graduate eight seniors—Cooper Loe, Drew Burns, Caden Stoecklein, Keaton Stone, Macen Shurvington, Kort Watkins, Spencer Scott, and Riley Brown.

