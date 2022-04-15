St. Joe Cookie Company opens doors, sells out

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another local business is added close to the St. Joseph downtown area--the St. Joe Cookie Company
The shop had a soft opening last week but had their grand opening Thursday. And the place has got a lot of buzz already because they sold out of cookies Thursday and again Friday.
The owner says they make old-fashioned recipes but add a little extra and make them bigger; they weigh almost half a pound. She says they were up almost the entire night making more cookies for today and will be doing the same thing to get ready for Saturday.
"Yeah, we sold out. We stayed up till 1:30 last night came back in at 4 mixing and a big group of us. And again, sold out by 11 something today. So just amazing. The support that we're getting right now," owner Janaha Anderson said.
They will be back open again Saturday with fresh cookies.