St. Joe named childcare desert, United Way of Greater St. Joe steps up to thank workers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph is making news across the state after a Joplin newspaper and the non-profit "MuckRock" declared the city a childcare desert.
St. Joseph resident, Kayla Marmaud told researchers, after finally finding child care, she is currently spending 17% of her family's annual income on child care.
The research was based on public records and data from the advocacy group Child Care Aware Missouri.
Researchers say it's the ratio of three children (ages five and younger) to every licensed childcare professional which constitutes St. Joseph as a childcare desert.
In some Missouri state zip codes, there are more than 20 children for every available seat in a licensed child care facility.
The median hourly wage for a childcare provider is just under $12/hour. One organization aware of the area's need is United Way of Greater St. Joseph.
Each day, more than 1600 young children in the St. Joseph area receive care and education thanks to a childcare professional.
Wednesday morning, United Way Success By 6 volunteers delivered sweet treats to local childcare professionals to thank them for their contributions to the community.
In addition, every child will receive a book to take home in honor of their childcare teacher. Julie Burke a lead teacher at Cameron Head Start said, "To be in a situation where I can teach them self-regulation, breathing, using your words, working thru conflict, being grounded, because if I can help them at least get the foundation down, then they are more successful in the three to five room."
President, Kylee Strough said she's aware of reports showing our area is a childcare desert – however, she said, "Without people willing to work in the field and passionate about caring for children...our community would have even fewer options than it does right now."