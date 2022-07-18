St. Joe Transit revamping bus routes.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New bus routes are coming to St. Joseph the St. Joe Transit announced.
Starting August 15, a new bus system will go into effect for the first time in 20 years.
"Over the years we've done frequent surveys with our passengers, and one of the biggest complaints were the frequencies of the buses," said St. Joe Transit General Manager Michelle Schultz.
St. Joe Transit hired an outside consulting group to study the current system and make improvements to the new one.
"They developed eight fixed routes with the city," said Schultz. "Most of them follow the same route we currently have, but the timeframes are a little bit different than what they were."
The current system has 12 routes, the revamped system will have 8.
"We're still going to serve all persons in the city of St. Joseph," said Schultz. "Everyone is still eligible to ride the bus, just how they do it may be a little different from what they used to in the past."
Schultz said the biggest changes will take place in the Southend and Stockyards locations, but not limited to all of St. Joe changing routes.
"They (consulting group) found the south end does not have the ridership demand for a regular bus route to go through there on an hourly basis. Southend and certain other parts of the city will be on demand response, the passenger will call in to schedule a trip we will pick them up directly where they are," Schultz explained. "The advantage of this is instead of having to stand at a bus stop for 15 minutes to an hour waiting for the next bus, the main response will usually be within 10 to 20 minutes of their call getting to where they're picking up directly where they are. They will then either take them where they're going, or take them downtown to transfer to another route."
The city is expanding East, Schultz added, and transit will expand to where the high demand is.
"The eight routes that are going to serve the city will be an increased frequency. All the Midtown routes are the busiest routes we have and will operate on a 30 minute basis instead of currently where they are an hour," Schultz added. "Another advantage of the way the new routes will be is that they probably won't be on the bus as long. With the 30 minute frequencies, we have shorter headways, quicker connections."
New bus routes also comes a new name. Schutlz said the new name of the transit will be called Go St. Joe.
An open house will be available for passengers to ask questions regarding the new changes coming. The open house is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 22 at the Transfer Center located at 6th and Angelique Street.