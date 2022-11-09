St. Joseph 2040 Plan aiming to increase quality of life

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A city council work session was held on Wednesday to discuss the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 Plan.
Research presented by Community Alliance at the session shows that the quality of life in St. Joseph has decreased 21%, from 2016 to 2021.
The 2040 plan aims to reverse this trend by tackling key issues of St. Joseph residents.
"All you have to do is read the headlines locally. You see that there are issues across the board. People see that, they feel it every day. How do we reinvent ourselves as a community, so people understand that quality exists, that it's a good place to raise children. And so we have a lot of work to do. But at least we have a starting point.
Upon receiving the data, many city council members were surprised by some of these numbers indicating a decline in the St. Joseph community's perception of the city,
I was shocked to see that we had changed that much in perception. Then I stood back and looked and we have declined. We've changed a lot we have a lot of work to do. And
having this research brought to the attention of city council members has allowed them to get a better understanding of the true needs of the St. Joseph citizens they represent.
Well, we all assume what problems are. But when you get research that shows what the real problems are, what the populace presumes the real problems are, it's far more relevant. I can think the problem is my neighborhood and you can think of to your neighborhood. But when the research shows it's worse over here, you start over here.
Throughout the development of the 2040 plan, city council aims to address the issues found in their research and do their best to combat them on a frequent basis.
As we work on developing that strategic plan, we'll have to incorporate those things. And we will have to have regular and consistent reviews of our progress on meeting those. It's not something we can look at just once every year or once every couple of years. It's something that we need to be looking at weekly, monthly in some cases daily.
While it may seem as though the St. Joseph City Council has all the power to change these numbers around, it really boils down to the entire community coming together to tackle these issues.
Thanks, everybody. If we don't have public buy in if we don't have business buy in if we don't have buy in to the people who live in St. Joe. It won't work. We have to have everybody involved.
For more information on the 2040 plan or to get involved, click here.