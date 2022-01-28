St. Joseph Animal Shelter achieves "no kill" status for dogs in 2021

2021 was a remarkable year for the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
“I mean, it was an awesome year for us. The statistics will reflect that,” said Aubrey Silvey, Humane Educator at St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
Last year over 1600 animals were either adopted from the shelter or returned to their owners, with the save rate percentage increasing for both cats and dogs.
“So for the animals that come into the shelter alive, and well, whether they go to another rescue adopted, or they're returned to their owners, it's the percent of animals that get back out of the shelter,” said Silvey.
The save rate for dogs reached 94%, officially achieving a “no kill” status, while the save rate for cats increased to 79.5%, up from 69% in 2020.
“That's that's the goal for every you know, Animal Shelter rescue organization is to get as many of these animals that are healthy, you know, that are able to get back out to get them home, or get them adopted, so that they can go on and live a happy, healthy life,” said Silvey.
This improvement can be attributed to making more space for the animals coming in.
“And that's why you know, there are times that we get really full. And so what we were able to do this past year is really focus on getting animals into rescue and foster homes, when that did happen to avoid having to make decisions for lack of space,” said Silvey.
For 2022 the shelter hopes to keep increasing the save rate for cats.
“Yeah, so we really want to get to that 90% Save rate for cats,” said Silvey.
And to also continue to fundraise for the shelter’s new building.
“They're doing a lot of work to try to continue to show the community why we need that and what we're doing to get it. That building is going to be so beneficial just for not only the animals but the community as a whole,” said Silvey.
If you're interested in adopting a new pet, you can visit the shelter open Monday through Saturday, or view adoptable animals on its website, petforu.com.