...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

St. Joseph Animal Shelter over capacity, needs more pets adopted and fostered

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've ever considered owning a rescue dog or cat and have the means to take care of it, now is the time to adopt.

"We've had a really hard time, you know, making space and we're an open intake shelter. So that means even when our last cage is full, we can't say no, we can't turn animals away," Aubrey Silvey from the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue said.

The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is over-capacity right now before the July 4th holiday. And since fireworks can scare pets, the shelter needs enough space to take in any dogs or cats that run from their homes.

"Before the fireworks start, make sure you know your fence line is secure. If your dogs are going to be outside, if you can take them out on a leash, that's even better, because they're gonna get spooked. Make sure they're wearing tags with current phone numbers," Silvey said.

And if you don't have the ability to fully adopt a pet, fostering is always an option that helps the shelter make more room.

"So that way, when we do run out of space, here, we have opportunities outside of the shelter for a temporary placement," volunteer for the Friends of the Animal Shelter Cara Campbell said.

To try and tackle the overcrowding problem, the Friends of the Animal Shelter has a deal for anyone who adopts.

"FOTAS is sponsoring $10 adoptions that'll run through Saturday, July 9. And so that $10 is going to cover your basic medical costs and your city license if you live within the St. Joseph city limits," Campbell said.

And an important note in case you have a dog or cat that goes missing...

"If your dog is missing, what you want to do is go to our website and select stray. And on that page it will show every stray dog every stray cat. Every animal we get will hold it for five days if it doesn't have any tags and then after that it's placed for adoption. So if your animal is missing you really need to check every day," Silvey said.

The animal shelter just wants pet owners or anyone who has thought about adopting or fostering to understand how much of an impact it has on the shelter and the animals.

"We do everything we can, but we rely on foster families on, you know, adopters to come in and take these animals off our hands so we can continue to help more. And so we're just staying incredibly full. And we rely on the community to help us get these animals out into homes," Silvey said.

