St. Joseph business offers local option for Taylor Swift-inspired merchandise

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Taylor Swift has finally found herself in Kansas City. The Era's Tour turning GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium into the summer concert of the Era.
The tour has garnered national and international attention, and one St. Joseph business is using the pop star's fame to encourage community members to shop local.
"I think people have been really excited to plan their outfits and share their photos with other Taylor Swift Fans…it's such a close knit community," said Jenny Geheb, owner of Narrative Home, a boutique on Ashland Avenue. "I think having my merchandise here, it's not as common so people can express their uniqueness, and then also support a local business."
Geheb and her daughter are day-one Swifties, and she loves being able to use her store to bring the fandom together.
"I thought I would embrace the excitement and order some merchandise, allowing people to kind of become Swifties or show their support," said Geheb. "Even if they don't get to go to the concert, they can kind of still have fun with with it."
By teaming up with small artists, Geheb has not only given St. Joseph a local option for getting their hands on Taylor Swift-inspired merch, but has also allowed for extended support to other small businesses.
"I try to fill the store with items that are made by small companies, family farms, etc. I also have about 15 to 20 local makers from St. Joe, Smithville, surrounding areas," said Geheb. "I have crocheters, sewers, soap makers, artists, you name it. So the store is really ingrained in the community."
With such a wide range in appeal to Swift and her music, Geheb says that she has been able to bring in new faces into the store, and with that, new ideas for merchandise.
"She appeals to so many different ages and groups of people. And so that's been exciting to know that they all have this common excitement and a commonality of being part of Taylor Nation," said Geheb.
Geheb says she is ready to join the hundreds of thousands of people taking to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend for the concert, and be a small part of other people's experience.
"I feel very, very grateful and excited that my shop can be part of memory making and something that's probably really impactful for a lot of people in their life," said Geheb.
Geheb's store Narrative Home is located at 2702A Ashland Avenue.