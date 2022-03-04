St. Joseph Catholic Schools to align under St. Joseph Catholic Academy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Catholic Schools will align under St. Joseph Catholic Academy, five campuses with centralized administration.
In a press release, the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership announced the decision on Friday following two years of evaluation and research.
Effective July 1, 2022, five St. Joseph Catholic Schools will align under St. Joseph Catholic Academy.
“The St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership was formed to facilitate collaboration among the area’s Catholic schools and ensure a common experience for all students. We have laid an important foundation for that work with the decision to establish St. Joseph Catholic Academy,” said Ann Lachowitzer, president of the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership. “We are excited and inspired by the opportunities that this new alignment offers to the students, families, teachers and staff of our St. Joseph Catholic Schools.”
The five schools, St. Gianna Early Childhood Center, Cathedral School, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, St. James Catholic School, Bishop LeBlond High School, will continue to operate as individual campuses within the SJCA structure.
According to the press release, benefits of the single entity structure include Catholic liberal arts opportunities, advanced technology, STEAM, robotics, and other diverse electives. As well as expanded professional development opportunities for teachers and staff, consistency in curriculum that is engaging, builds foundational skills and develops disciplined thinkers, and centralized administration.