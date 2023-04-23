St. Joseph celebrates Earth Day with community market

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Earth day, the Center for JOY brought artisans, bakers, gardeners and other community members together to appreciate the earth and all it has to offer.
"It's a wonderful time to share what's going on, how to care for the earth, and share these wonderful vendors with the people in the community," said Earth Day market co-creator Diane Waddell. "[We're] telling people how they can become involved. Not just purchase things, but really go out into the world and make the world a better place with native plants, native trees, with the wonderful seeds...whatever we can do to make the earth a better place."
Whether it be through the clay used to make the pottery or the rocks and metal used to make the jewelry, each vendor has their own connection to Mother Earth.
"Everything has some sort of tie to it. Whether it be the plants or rocks and minerals, we have different herbs and oils... And even Sandra, who has the wool; she handspun that and actually makes her own yarns. So there's very special artisans here," said gemologist vendor Jessica Mann.
For the local farmers at the Ugly Ostrich, the goal is to be able to give back to the earth while serving the St. Joseph community.
"Our goal is to treat Mother Nature well, and give back to her, and make sure that we're providing something that is useful to other people in this area," said The Ugly Ostrich co-owner Jessica Witt.
"We're kind of in that 'everyday is Earth Day' mode. We're feeding the chickens vegetable scraps every day, whether it's Earth Day or not. We're making them the feed that we milled either from the things off of our farm or from local farms in the area, whether it's Earth Day or not," said The Ugly Ostrich co-owner Franklin Voorhes. "That philosophy can be maintained day after day after day, we just try to look at what Mother Nature intended and turn that into a business plan."
Mann stressing the importance of getting the community together to celebrate the Earth.
"Without the Earth we can't exist. We have to have water for our bodies. We have to have food to nourish our bodies. So the importance of taking care of the earth is really taking care of yourself," said Mann. "When you throw that trash out the window next time, or we cut down all the trees, you're really hurting yourself. So we have to really think about what we're doing with our planet."
The next community market is set for May 27 at the Center for JOY on 1202 Felix.