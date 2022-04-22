 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High profile vehicles will have diffuculty in crosswind
situations, especially on east to west oriented highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announces Parties on the Parkway schedule

Party on Parkway
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced the dates, bands, and times for the annual summer concert series, Parties on the Parkway.

The events are the second Thursday of the month from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and admission is free.

According to a press release from the chamber, "Band suggestions were taken from the public and cover a variety of genres."

This year's lineup is:

  • Under the Influence, May 12 at SW Parkway & Kinghill Drive
  • Michael Shaun Brown, June 9 at SW Parkway & 28th Street
  • Whatever Rocks, July 14 at SW Noyes & Messanie, Parkway A
  • Yachtly Groove, August 11 at Northside Complex
  • Vinyl Revival, September 8 at Remington Nature Center

