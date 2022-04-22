St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announces Parties on the Parkway schedule

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced the dates, bands, and times for the annual summer concert series, Parties on the Parkway.
The events are the second Thursday of the month from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and admission is free.
According to a press release from the chamber, "Band suggestions were taken from the public and cover a variety of genres."
This year's lineup is:
- Under the Influence, May 12 at SW Parkway & Kinghill Drive
- Michael Shaun Brown, June 9 at SW Parkway & 28th Street
- Whatever Rocks, July 14 at SW Noyes & Messanie, Parkway A
- Yachtly Groove, August 11 at Northside Complex
- Vinyl Revival, September 8 at Remington Nature Center