(St. Joseph, MO) - The St. Joseph Christian High School volleyball team defeated South Harrison in 3 straight sets Tuesday night, (25-10, 25-9, 25-5). The Lions are now 2-1 on the season and next play at North Platte on Thursday.
St. Joseph Christian high school volleyball takes care of South Harrison at home
- Brett Kennedy
-
- Updated
- 0
Brett Kennedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today