St. Joseph Christian high school volleyball takes care of South Harrison at home

  • Updated
  • 0
ST. JOESEPH CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL BEATS SOUTH HARRISON

(St. Joseph, MO) - The St. Joseph Christian High School volleyball team defeated South Harrison in 3 straight sets Tuesday night, (25-10, 25-9, 25-5). The Lions are now 2-1 on the season and next play at North Platte on Thursday. 

