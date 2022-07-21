St. Joseph Christian School band to play at Carnegie Hall next year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local school's orchestra band has an exciting adventure ahead of them in April next year.
"I've never been more excited to go to New York City with 60 of our junior high and high school kids. It's nothing you think you'd ever say, but it is the honest truth," St. Joseph Christian School secondary principal Danny Maggart said.
The St. Joseph Christian School's junior high and high school band was invited to play at Carnegie Hall in the National Invitational Band and Orchestra Festival.
"Back in May, after our spring concert, I talked to Mr. Maggart about the possibility of just sending a longshot audition into this festival. And a few weeks later I got a call that we were finalists. Then a few weeks after that, we received an email with the invitation, it was a pretty incredible surprise," director of bands Joe Voga said.
Going back to the winter, the school band played in the Ozarks for the MMEA Annual Conference which was a big feat itself. Now this will be another chance to play on an even bigger stage.
"I was very excited to find out that we got to go to New York City, but it's definitely gonna bring in some nerves because it's a pretty big thing. There was a smaller thing that we did at MMEA and that brought a lot of pressure on the band. And so it's going to be just a small taste of what it's going to be like to go to Carnegie Hall," band students Madilyn Whiting and Hudson Fruechting said.
There will be more than just band students playing at this festival.
"We're estimating that we're going to be taking about 60 students from junior high school 7th grade through 12th grade plus, we're inviting some of our alumni to come back and play with us. Because we can do that on this performance," Voga said.
Both Maggart and Voga see this as another major accomplishment for the school, getting to play among some of the biggest school bands in the country, and in a special place.
"If anybody would have ever told me that St. Joseph Christian School and their band will be playing at Carnegie Hall, I would have never believed that. I'm just so thankful for Mr. Voga, Mr. Hinton, and our kids, and ultimately just thankful to the Lord for this just incredible opportunity," Maggart said.
The band director has kids in the school orchestra band, so they will also be sharing this big opportunity together on stage.