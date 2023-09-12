St. Joseph Christian volleyball gets surprising 3 set sweep over East Atchison

(St. Joseph, MO) - The St. Joseph Christian High School volleyball team defeated East Atchison in a sweep in three straight sets Tuesday night to get to 4-2 on the season. It's East Atchison's first loss of the year.
It's a huge victory for the Lions, as East Atchison defeated St. Joseph Christian 3 times last season, including in the state playoffs in route to an appearance in the state semi-finals.
St. Joseph Christian plays at Maysville next on Thursday. East Atchison plays at South Holt Thursday.