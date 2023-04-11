St. Joseph Community Chorus hosting Gospel Spectacular featuring Isaac Cates

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The community is in for a treat this month, as the St. Joseph Community Chorus will host a "Gospel Spectacular" featuring world-renowned gospel artist Isaac Cates.
The SJCC, Cates and his group Ordained, and 200 voices from St. Joseph will fill the Historic Missouri Theater with song April 23.
Cates has been composing, singing, teaching and directing choirs for 24 years. His group, Ordained, is a choir based in Kansas City. Ordained is known for its blend of sacred and secular choral sounds with modern gospel and other musical genres.
SJCC Artistic Director Timothy Tharaldson said St. Joseph is lucky to have Cates join the talented artists in the community.
"He's just everywhere doing these gospel spectaculars and sharing gospel music with all sorts of different cultures," Tharaldson said. "And it's gonna be fun to have him here. He's nationally known as a composer, as a performer, as a song leader, everything in the gospel world. It's great to have him."
In addition to Cates' performance, the 70-voice SJCC will perform Robert Ray's "Gospel Mass."
The 200-voice collaborative choir has partnered with MidCity Excellence, featuring singers form MCE and various churches. St. Joseph Stixx and MCE dancers will also join the show. The SJCC will also be joined by singers from Missouri Western State University, Benedictine College and area high schools.
The Gospel Spectacular is at 4 p.m., April 23, at the Historic Missouri Theater in Downtown St. Joseph
Tickets for the concert are available at the door, or online at www.stjoechorus.org/tickets.