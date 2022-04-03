St. Joseph Country Club hosts first ever bridal and event gala

(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The St. Joseph Country Club held it's first bridal and event gala Sunday afternoon to show local brides what vendors have to offer.
The Country Club went under new ownership in 2020 and renovated the clubhouse, which included a remodel of the grand ballroom and creating bride and groom suites.
Guests at the gala got the chance to speak with local businesses about what services they can offer on their wedding day.
The Country Club wants local residents to know they can plan their wedding here in town instead of having to go to Kansas City.
"So today at St. Joe's Country Club, we're having our first ever bridal event gala settings, celebration, just bringing together local vendors that are in the event, entertaining industry, and kind of your one stop shop to planning your wedding day or special events," St. Joseph Country Club assistant general manager and events director Ashley Vidal said.
They also hosted a V.I.P. luncheon with a keynote speaker from a Kansas City bridal business who talked about event and wedding planning.