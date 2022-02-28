St. Joseph Curling Club sliding into new season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Though television ratings for the recently concluded Winter Olympics came in at all-time lows, there were some people from St. Joseph interested in at least one of the events that got a lot of airtime.
Jake Kelly was an interested viewer in the curling events, saying that the sport has become a passion for him.
"I came to one of the first Learn to Curls and I fell in love with it," Kelly said, referring to the St. Joseph Curling Club's "Learn to Curl" events.
Though the sport follows a simple concept of sliding a stone close to a target, Kelly say says there's a lot more to the game than meets the eye.
"It's a lot of fun and it's a lot of work. I think of it as like giant shuffleboard on ice," Kelly said.
Most people's exposure to curling begins and ends with the Olympics every four years. But St. Joseph has the Bode Ice Arena -- and Britt Johnson -- who brought curling with him to Missouri when he moved from Michigan ten years ago.
"When I came to St. Joseph they didn't have a club," Johnson said. "The university partnered with us and we started a class and it grew into a club and we've been going ever since."
Johnson is the president and founder of the St. Joseph Curling Club. Each spring he organizes a ten week league to introduce even more people to the sport he loves.
"Anyone can play it," Johnson said. "We have had people all the way down to about 10 years old all the way up to 75 or 80 years old. It's one of those sports anyone can participate."
The game of curling involves sliding a 42 pound rock across 150 feet of ice until it settles into the target zone called "the house." Hopefully players will be able to knock out opponents' stones along the way, scoring points. Sweepers help manipulate the ice surface in front of the stone, helping the rock "curl" one direction or the other.
"When you let go of it, a lot of times you'll lose your balance. You're trying to run next to the stone in order to sweep. Running on ice is not easy. There's really a lot that goes into it," Johnson said.
For Kelly, it makes him admire even more those Olympic athletes who compete for gold at the highest level.
"Really amazing what they can do with the stones. When we're here and 90 percent of what we do is luck compared to the level that they are at," Kelly said.
Tuesday night there will be another free "Learn to Curl" class at the Bode Ice Arena from 6:30 to 8 p..
A new ten-week league will begin March 8th. People can sign up as an individual or team of four. For more information, check out the club's Facebook page here.