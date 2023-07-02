St. Joseph Fire Department offers firework safety tips

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) You may have noticed the sky in St. Joseph illuminated by fireworks the past few days. With Independence Day around the corner, the St. Joseph Fire Department is taking the opportunity to remind residents of the importance of prioritizing safety during the festivities.
The fire department says that shooting off any aerial device is strictly prohibited within St. Joseph city limits. Instead, the encourage residents to stick to sparklers, fountain displays, and any other fireworks that stay on the ground.
The fire department wants to remind everyone that fireworks, as fun as they can be, present many dangers and need to be handled with care.
"Fireworks are dangerous. It's that simple. They're an explosive. They involve fire. They can burn you. They can mutilate your body and they can even kill people," said Captain Skyler White with the St. Joseph Fire Department. "We've seen all three of those happen before. So the best way to celebrate Fourth of July is food, family, friends and go watch a display somewhere. That's the best way to do it."
Firework displays happening around St. Joseph:
- City of St. Joseph: July 4 @ North Shoppes. 15 minutes after dark. Viewing locations available throughout North Shoppes parking lots. Primary viewing at the YMCA, Green Acres, Regal Hollywood Theater and Kohl’s. FREE
- Mustang's: July 3 & 4 @ Phil Welch. Fireworks after the games end. Ticket required for stadium access.
In order to prevent accidents during outdoor grilling activities during the holiday, Capt. White advises individuals to have constant supervision over the grill, ensuring someone is present at all times. Additionally, it is recommended to keep a water source nearby and position the grill away from any flammable objects.
"Try not to have a grill near a home, on a wooden porch or wooden balcony, anything like that," urged Capt. White. "Believe it or not, we do see numerous fires from that. Charcoal falling on porches and catching on fire because they're unattended. You want to treat a grill like you would an outdoor fire like a recreational fire."
As Independence Day approaches, St. Joseph residents are reminded to prioritize safety while enjoying the festivities. The St. Joseph Fire Department advises adhering to the local regulations regarding fireworks usage and following essential safety precautions while grilling. By doing so, residents can ensure a memorable and safe celebration.