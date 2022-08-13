St. Joseph Fire Department unveils new firefighter memorial

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "It feels awesome. I had my worries at times and it's been an uphill battle. But we got it. We got it done and it looks great," battalion chief David Richey said.
The St. Joseph Fire Department has been waiting almost a decade for what happened on Saturday. The fire department finally has the memorial they've hoped for.
"I think for a lot of guys, they're going to want to come out by themselves. So they're going to wait till it's dark or when nobody's around because they want to have that moment," firetruck driver and engineer Andy Peterson said.
Richey has been one of the leaders behind the memorial project from it's beginning. The money had to be raised by the fire department, along with some funding from the city and donors who wanted to contribute.
"When I was young man, those boots were by my bed every night that I worked then I would jump in those boots, and head down to the firetruck. So it just captures what we do and stuff that's very important to us," Richey said.
The memorial is for all firefighters--past, present and future--to symbolize everything they have done and continue to do for the city.
"The whole thing has been emotional for me. Seeing one of our fallen firefighters widow was here. A lot of it was the bell ceremony that's very specific to firefighters and a very well-known ceremony to us. Not one you want to have, but that was pretty emotional," Richey said.
The unveiling on Saturday was a long time coming. And the fire department wants everyone to visit and appreciate the memorial; to also understand why building a memorial was so important to them.
"I hope that they will come to visit and and when they step up on that platform, just feel at peace, and have a chance to reflect on their lives. And you know, if one of them has been saved from a fire, or pulled from a wrecked car, I just hope that they appreciate the work that we do," Peterson said.
The memorial is in front of Fire Station 9, located between Faraon and Jules and north 32nd street.