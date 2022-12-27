St. Joseph Health Department closed due to water line break

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department has closed for the remainder of the day due to a water line break.
The health department says despite precautionary measures taken to protect the building from the impact of the cold temperatures, Patee Market suffered a water line break and subsequent flooding.
Services affected include WIC, pregnancy testing and case management, TB services, immunization services, lead poison prevention services, HIV/STD testing, vital statistics (including issuance of Missouri birth and death certificates), health education and environmental services.
The Social Welfare Board is not impacted by the closure.
The health department asks to call prior to going to services on Wednesday as they are unknown how long the clean-up will take and what equipment is affected. However, they are planning to reopen Wednesday, December 28.
The clinic number is 816-271-4752
WIC is 816-271-4723
Or call 816-271-4636 for administration, vital records, inspections or health education.