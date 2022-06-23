St. Joseph Health Department educating public about Monkeypox virus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The CDC says that a case of the Monkeypox virus has been confirmed in Kansas City, Missouri.
Since the distance between St. Joe and Kansas City is only about 1 hour, the St. Joseph Health Department is working to educate residents about how to prevent infection and spreading in the area.
"If you don't know people, you don't know if they've traveled, they're not going to tell you they have a rash, you know, they're not going to tell you all those things that your friends or family would," St. Joseph Health Department clinic supervisor Holly Leslie said.
One question people may have is how humans are coming in close contact with monkeys, especially people living in the United States.
"So it's primarily coming from, I believe, Africa, where there is more of that animal population. It has spread to people from contact with those animals with those sores, or by eating those animals. You know, just because it starts in a monkey or whatever, they might eat other animals that have been been infected, and then it spreads person to person from there," Leslie said.
Leslie says the virus is very similar to chicken pox but can vary from person to person--symptoms commonly being rashes or sores and even swollen lymph nodes.
"Every case they've had either has different kinds of symptoms, or they're lasting for different amounts of time. From the time the rash occurs, until the time that new skin is developed, you're contagious. So it's very important that you watch your body, that if you've been exposed, or you have a rash, that you're monitoring that very close," Leslie said.
Leslie adds that concerning treatment for Monkeypox, there is a vaccine but it's not quite as widespread for high demand. And most people who get infected are not needing medical treatment.
"Most people aren't requiring treatment. They're kind of just letting their body naturally come about much like chickenpox. There is a vaccine that they've previously had they're working on, but there hasn't been any indication for increased need for it, but they do have it available," Leslie said.
The CDC reports 173 confirmed Monkeypox cases in the U.S. as of today.