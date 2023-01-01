St. Joseph landmark restaurant, Ground Round, closes after more than 50 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After nearly 47 years, Ground Round owner Marcia Hayes is ready to retire and close her doors for good.
The St. Joseph staple has been bought by a new owner, and Hayes, while sad to close this chapter of her life, is ready to move onto the next endeavor.
Though Hayes says hospitality has been and always will be part of who she is.
"I started in 1977. I came here to go to school at Missouri Western and needed a part time job. I started as a hostess. I had never worked at a restaurant but I never looked back. 46 years later, I'm still at it," Hayes says.
Hayes says this goodbye is bittersweet, and that's the "good time meeting place" has always been a major part of her family.
"I met my husband there. Both of my children were virtually, almost water-breaking time to be born. I worked up till the end, it was my life. I was married to the restaurant before I was married to my husband, Craig," says Hayes.
"I have pictures of my mom at the Ground Round pregnant with me. She had her baby shower for me there. I grew up in the restaurant, I have pictures of me wearing the waitress uniform with my own little name tag. I started working there when I was 14-15 years-old, and I worked there up until I graduated from Missouri Western," Marcia's daughter, Maddison Hayes, recalls.
"Ground Round has literally been a part of my life as long as I can completely remember," Maddison continues.
Hayes says creating a family-friendly atmosphere has always been a part of who she is, and community members are glad to have been a part of that legacy.
"The environment is family-friendly. It is a staple of St. Joe, or was a staple of St. Joe, and it was really something that we enjoyed having our kids come to, and just be a part of of St. Joe history," says customer Mike Ziesel.
After a long run, there are a multitude of reasons that went into Hayes's decision to cease operations.
"It's time. After 46 years things have changed. COVID has changed so much. It's just changed the way you have to do business. It's hard to get product sometimes, and it's just time, I'm ready." says Hayes.
So what's next for Marcia?
"Get in the RV and travel the NASCAR circuit," Hayes says.
Hayes' daughter, while sad to see the place she grew up in come to a close, is excited for what's in store for her mother.
"All good things must come to an end. We don't want it to end, but my mom deserves this retirement. She's worked here since she was in her 20s and so I'm so glad to see her happy and to see the next part of her life evolve," Maddison says.
The building was confirmed to have been purchased by Deanna Marriott, owner of Boudreaux's and Jake's Steakhouse & Sports Bar.
According to Hayes, Marriott intends to rebrand and reopen the restaurant soon.