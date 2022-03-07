St. Joseph man going to Europe to help children in war-torn Ukraine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man is among those helping out with relief efforts in Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the eastern European country.
John Miller, and his non-profit organization Guardian RSR, are traveling to the war-torn region to help with refugee rescue and extraction efforts.
"We're going to go over to a couple nearby countries, Ukraine, Poland, and get in there and give them the word that we're there and we're here to help, we're here to support them and where to go," Miller said.
Miller is a seven-year Army veteran, having served in Afghanistan for a year and also being a part of a Small Kill and Reconnaissance Team. He says his organization is perfectly suited for this type of mission, rescuing children and others who could be prone to becoming a victim of human trafficking.
Miller says he's seen first-hand how the kind of strife and confusion caused by war and disaster can often bring out the worst in people
"They get hit with a catastrophic event and that's where the traffickers come out," Miller said. "They see these families are separated and they grab them. So, there's no doubt in my mind there's trafficking going on in Ukraine right now."
Miller says he's been in contact with various embassies in the region and they are ready for his team's help. Miller would not be specific how many in his organization would be going with him to Ukraine, but according to Guardian's website, they include at least one military-trained sniper. He said they the entire team is highly-trained for the possible dangers they will encounter.
"All of these individuals are extremely talented and ready for it," Miller said. "They're ready to provide humanitarian stuff but if we get into an area where we have to squeeze the trigger, we're ready for that."
Miller's team faced another chaotic international scene last year, helping extract people safely from Afghanistan after the U.S. pulled out of that country.
He says that as a father of two himself, he will do whatever it takes to rescue these children, fleeing from the bombs raining down over Ukraine.
"Pretty much every single person on our team has been to all across the world and seen the evil in this world and we would love to eradicate all of the evil," Miller said.
According to statistics Miller cites, anywhere between 21-45 million people are currently victims of some form of human trafficking.