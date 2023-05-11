St. Joseph man sentenced in 2022 fatal shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the shooting death of Larry McClain, 55.
According to court documents, on January 1, 2022 Nicholas Minear Jr. fired a gun from a moving vehicle into a residence on the 1100 block of Randolph Street.
Minear Jr. enter a guilty plea to unlawful use of a weapon on April 4, 2023.
Minear Jr. appeared in court for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, "I do take accountability. I was in that car. I played a part in it. And I'll never forgive myself for that.
The family of McClain was also at the hearing, one of his daughters said in an impact statement, "You shot and killed my father. You ruined my life. You took my father away from me."