St. Joseph man sentenced to 15 years for $4 million meth conspiracy and illegal firearms

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a $4 million drug-trafficking conspiracy that distributed more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine over three years.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Christapher Dean Parton, 32, was sentenced by the U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 15 years in federal prison without parole.
Parton pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from January 1, 2017 to July 21, 2020, once count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
According to the press release, for approximately a year and a half, Parton was regularly provided one to two kilograms of methamphetamine each week by a drug trafficking organization based in Kansas City, Missouri.
Parton, who transported the methamphetamine from Kansas City to St. Joseph for distribution, was found by the court to be involved in approximately 91 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Additionally, Parton admitted he traded at least 50 guns that he received through his drug distribution activities for methamphetamine.
The drug trafficking organization received more than $4 million in exchange for the unlawful distribution of more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine, based on an average street price of $8,000 per kilogram of methamphetamine.
Parton is among 25 defendants charged in this case and the first defendant to be sentenced.