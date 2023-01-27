St. Joseph man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm.
31-year-old Earl B. Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.
According to a press release, Penn was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.
Penn has prior felony convictions for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
On August 31, 2022, Penn was found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Penn was in possession of a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol on June 22, 2020.
A detective and a patrol officer from the St. Joseph Police Department contacted Peen who had a warrant for violations of his federal supervised release on June 20, 2020.
Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee before struggling with the officer and resisted being arrested.
Penn struck the officer in the face with the back of his head multiple times and managed to pull the OC spray from the officer’s vest.
The detective had to physically remove the OC spray from Penn’s hand in order to prevent him from discharging it.
After Penn was restrained the detective saw the loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch.
Testimony at the trial indicated during the struggle, Penn’s right hand was under his body where his handgun was stored.