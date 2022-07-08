 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld   Obs             Forecasts
Location        Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Fri   Sat   Sat
1pm   1am   1pm
Platte River
Agency          20.0  22.4  Fri 7am   22.9  18.3  15.0


St. Joseph man seriously injured following rollover crash on I-29

I-29 Rollover Crash

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was seriously injured following a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 29 Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Randy Buckles, 65, was driving southbound on I-29 when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the road and through the median. 

The vehicle continued to travel across the northbound lanes and hit the guardrail. The vehicle overturned while going down an embankment.

Buckles was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The patrol reports he was not wearing a seat belt.

