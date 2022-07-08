St. Joseph man seriously injured following rollover crash on I-29

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was seriously injured following a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 29 Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Randy Buckles, 65, was driving southbound on I-29 when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the road and through the median.
The vehicle continued to travel across the northbound lanes and hit the guardrail. The vehicle overturned while going down an embankment.
Buckles was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The patrol reports he was not wearing a seat belt.