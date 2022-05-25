St. Joseph, Mosaic, expect slight uptick in cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph and the rest of the United States are reporting a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Mosaic Life Care is reporting 11 patients are currently in the hospital with the virus. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward Kammerer at expecting more patients to come in the coming days as positive cases in Buchanan County slowly rise.
In the latest COVID-19 reports with the St. Joseph Health Department, 13-14 people are testing positive each day over a 10-day trend. Health Director Debra Bradley told KQ2 this is a slight increase in most recent reports.
"We anticipate that over the next two weeks, we'll continue to see those numbers climb in the hospital some," said Dr. Kammerer. "Fortunately, it does not appear to be as virulent as Delta."
Dr. Kammerer told KQ2 hospitalizations typically see a two-week lag increase once positive tests increase.
Both Dr. Kammerer and Bradley commented the increase in cases is not alarming, calling it a bump in numbers, not a wave.
The current strains are subvariants of Omicron, medical experts are calling BA.2 and BA.2.12.4.
"The reality is, it's more like the Omicron, last time in which case there were a lot more positives and fewer hospitalizations, which is good," Dr. Kammerer explained.
Bradly with SJHD commented both subvariant strains are found in the St. Joseph sewershed project. Bradley also explained two other subvariants of Omicron are seen in Missouri and expects they will make their way to St. Joseph.
"The virus is just trying to find its way and what's going to work best for it," said Bradley. "And that's why we're seeing so many variants pop up. And at some point, it may still be a few years down the line, but at some point, it will likely, the variants will slow down they'll become fewer and farther in between just like it did with the flu."
Mosaic said hospital beds are not an issue at this time.
"We would totally anticipate that this is probably the normalization of what COVID is going to look like," said Dr. Kammerer. "We're going to see these episodic waves, hopefully not the big spikes that we've seen in the past. Because we do have some herd immunity, we have some natural immunity that's occurring, as well as people taking vaccines."
