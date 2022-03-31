St. Joseph municipal election candidates speak at last forum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Candidates for the St. Joseph municipal election spoke in the last forum this morning to discuss their reasons for running and their goals if elected.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center.
There are six candidates running for three at-large council seats and two of the council districts have contested races. And there are two candidates running for mayor.
The forum gave mayoral and city council candidates the chance to explain their intentions for running and why they should receive your vote in the election next week.
"Our goal is really just so the citizens of this community can make a educated guess on who by listening to the candidates who best aligns with their voice and what they would like to see in the community. Really pick who they think is the best fit for them, and go vote. Go vote Tuesday," Natalie Redmond with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said.
The election is next Tuesday April 5.