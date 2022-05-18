St. Joseph Museum set to host Mah Jongg Party at the Mansion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Next week, the St. Joseph Museum will host the annual Mah Jongg Party at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion.
The event is next Thursday from noon to 3:30 p.m.
The afternoon begins with a luncheon.
Guests will have party favors on their tables, along with door prizes.
The event is $35 per person or $140-dollars per table.
Space is limited to 25 tables, and reservations are required.
Go to stjosephmuseum.org/events, or call 816-232-8471 to reserve your seat.
Don't forget your Mah-Jongg set.