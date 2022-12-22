St. Joseph Mustangs surprise Ziesel with MINK League championship ring

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the spirit of the holiday season, the St. Joseph Mustangs front office spreading some holiday cheer and surprising a member of their team.
The Mustangs front office visiting Price Chopper this week to surprise Matt Ziesel, the flag man, with a 2022 MINK League championship ring.
"Matt has been a big part of the Mustangs for a long time and puts a lot of time and energy into it," Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. "It's just our way of giving back to Matt."
Ziesel juggles his two jobs—bagging groceries at Price Chopper and waiving the Mustangs flag—and no matter where he is, he brings smiles to people's faces.
"He brings a lot to our customers and to his co-workers," Price Chopper store director Debbie Kempf said." He's a good kid."
Ziesel put on the championship ring with pride and a smile on his face.
"When this guy pops into the office or out there on the field, it just brings a smile to everyone's face," Mustangs owner Ky Turner said."
The Mustangs have won three-straight MINK League titles and Ziesel is ready to watch the team win a fourth-straight title.