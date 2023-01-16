St. Joseph native cinematographer makes Sundance debut

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph native cinematographer Jackson Montemayor is headed to Utah after his film was chosen to premiere at the annual Sundance Film Festival.
The film, "Parker", directed by Sharon Liese and Catherin Hoffman is based in Kansas City and will be premiering at Sundance on January 19.
Having started as an intern for Liese in 2018, Montemayor finally worked his way up the chain to become Liese's director of photography.
From his humble beginnings right here in St. Joseph Montemayor never saw cinematography as a viable career option for him, much less a spot in one of the most prestigious film festivals in the nation.
St. Joseph native Jackson Montemayor has always had a passion for filmmaking.
“I got my start in film pretty early in life. Spending time running around with my brother, shooting on my grandma's old little HD Camera Sony camera, shooting little silly movies about aliens invading,” Jackson Montemayor says.
Little did Montemayor know that this lifelong passion of his would lead him on set as a director of photography for Parker, a short documentary that was selected for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
“Parker is a film about a family, three generations of an African American family who decided they wanted to change their last name to their grandfather's, Parker. So he's the last Parker in his line of family and to continue that name, they decided to change their names to Parker, it was originally given to one of his ancestors as a slave name. And so now it's just an interesting juxtaposition from when it was given to him as a slave name and now they're choosing their name. They're claiming their name for themselves,” Montemayor says.
Regarded as one of the most prestigious independent film festivals, being a part of a film that gets selected for Sundance is no small feat.
“Less than 1 percent of films that are submitted to Sundance get accepted. And everybody submits to Sundance because Sundance is like the film festival Mecca,” Montemayor says.
Montemayor feels as though Parker's selection into Sundance has reassured him of his capabilities as a cinematographer.
“As most artists understand it, creating can be a very vulnerable thing. Being an artist can be a very vulnerable thing. You know, you put so much of yourself into your work. And oftentimes your work is a reflection of yourself. Sometimes you tell yourself maybe you're not good enough. You know, everybody has that voice in the back of their head. And I definitely had that. And so seeing a film that I worked on that I put my heart and soul into to get chosen for Sundance really just validates that I'm doing the right thing and then I'm on the right track,” Montemayor says.
Sundance will be taking place from January 19 through the 29th in Salt Lake City, Utah.