St. Joseph Parks and Recreation prepares for Holiday Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation is getting ready for the holiday season.
The Department is preparing for the annual lighting ceremony at Holiday park and the South Pole.
The transformation from Krug Park to Holiday Park is a tradition that goes back decades.
"Holiday Park was started over 40 years ago. You know, I think the community was just looking to help the city celebrate the holidays a little bit more. It's just been kind of a very long, ongoing, very well loved displays on both ends of St. Joseph." Chuck Kempf, Director, St. Joseph Parks Department says.
After a month of work setup crews are in the final stretch before the switch is finally flipped.
"The setup itself will start in mid October. And it'll go right up. I mean, we'll push it right to the limit. So probably the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving, they'll still be setting things up and checking everything out. And then we want to make sure that on Friday, everything's good and everything's a go, we don't want to have a switch flipped that's a failure that doesn't make the kids very happy or the adults,” Kempf says.
Having started the event back in 1981 the Holiday parks have seen continuous growth with technology, ensuring that the light shows are improving year after year.
"With the new technology, the new lighting technology with the LED lights, the lights are so much brighter than they used to be from you know, from the operational standpoint, it makes things easier. And it makes it better for the people that are able to, you know, get to the park and see the lights it's just a better display than it used to be,” Kempf says.
The lighting ceremony aims to bring the community together to help kick off the holidays.
"It's really just a kind of a unique opportunity. It happens one day a year. It's not something that repeats itself you know more than once a year. So I think it's, you know, it's fun. It is a wow moment when the lights come on. You know, it's pretty impressive. Anybody that's been there for that. I think would tell you that it's you know it really is a fun moment when the lights come on for the first time. I think that's the excitement is just being there for the moment when they come on. Either at Holiday Park or the South Pole. It's a good feeling” Kempf says.
The lighting ceremonies will take place on November 25 with the Holiday Park lighting happening at 6 p.m. at Krug park.
The South Pole lighting will happen at 7 p.m. at Hyde Park.