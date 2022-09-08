St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally announces retirement Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally announced his retirement Thursday after almost 38 years of working in law enforcement.
"For a police officer, that's a long time. I've been chief for a very long tenure. And at some point it's time to move on to the next stage," Connally said.
Connally has been chief of St. Joseph Police for nearly 17 years after a couple of stops before he arrived here.
"I became a police officer in 1984, after I spent four years in the Navy. I was discharged from the Navy. I retired in 2005 from the Portsmouth, Virginia Police Department as an assistant chief, and was fortunate to have the opportunity to come here and serve as our chief of police for the last little over 16 and a half years," Connally said.
He says this big decision was in the works for awhile before he told city council. But he also hinted to his retirement to members as a heads up.
"This isn't something that just happened overnight. I did wait a while before I released it, the information and let people know. But they've been supportive along the way they realize that I've been in this career a very long time. And, you know, the council members when they were elected, I let them all know that I would not be here through their term, that all good things come to an end," Connally said.
Connally says he feels entirely grateful for the colleagues he's worked with and the chance to serve the city and residents, and the relationships he's built with people in St. Joseph.
"There's been so many people that I've worked with that have contributed to our success here in the city of St. Joseph. Everybody, collectively, and law enforcement, we all contribute to the mission, we all contribute to public safety," Connally said.