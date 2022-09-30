St. Joseph Police Chief retires

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After 38 years of service in law enforcement, Chief Police Officer Chris Connally put on his badge for the last time on Friday.
"It's exciting to move on to another phase in my life. At the same time, I've worked with some great professionals over the years and there's still a lot of work that needs to be done," says St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally.
Connally is extremely grateful for the colleagues he's worked with the past 17 years he's been with the St. Joseph Police Department, and has loved being able to serve this city and its residents.
"Really it's all about the relationships you build with the personnel and the impact they have on the community, and the relationships you build with the members of the community. With that chemistry is where you actually bring down crime and have an impact on livability in the community," Connally says.
Starting today, David Hart will be taking over as interim police chief while the search for a new chief continues.
"I'm very excited for the opportunity. I was born and raised in this community and I raised a family here. So I'm very proud of our community in the work we do and I look forward to the challenge," says Interim Police Chief David Hart.
While Connally left big shoes to fill, Hart is eager to step into this new role. "[Connally] is the longest serving chief that we've had on the department, so it's a lot of years and a lot of different experiences. I just hope to be able to be good leader for the department, responsive to the community, and do the best job that I can do for everyone," Hart says.
While it's hard to leave the station that has been his home for the past 17 years, Connally is thankful for the relationships he has built and hopes that the St. Joseph community will continue to support the police station as they navigate these changes.
"These last several years when it comes to law enforcement across the country has been very difficult with a lot of the negativity, and we've had great support from our community. And I would just ask everyone to continue to show that great support for our police officers as we continue to move forward," Connally says.