St. Joseph Police Chief retiring after 16 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally is retiring after 16 years of service.
The City of St. Joseph announcing Thursday that Connally will retire on Friday, September 30.
Commander Dave Hart will serve as the interim police chief.
St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter says "We appreciate Chief Connally’s dedication to the police department and the community over the past 16 years. He has been instrumental in addressing issues related to crime and other challenges we have faced in modern times. His willingness to address those challenges has been commendable and his insight into policing and local government invaluable.”
According to a release from the St. Joseph Communications and Public Relations Manager, after being honorably discharged from the United State Navy, Connally joined law enforcement in 1984 with the Norfolk Port and Industrial Authority Police. Connally was sworn in as St. Joseph's Police Chief in January 2006.
“We look forward to Commander Hart’s leadership of the police department as we begin the search for the next police chief,” Carter says. “Dave is filling one of our community’s most critical roles and I am confident he will deliver the professionalism and dedication that our community deserves while supporting our frontline police personnel as they serve our community.”
