St. Joseph Police Department puts on Memorial Run for K9 Max

The St. Joseph Police Department is coordinating a 5K to honor Officer K9 Max who died in the line of duty last year.
The Fallen K9 Memorial Run will place on Thursday, September 1st at 6:00 p.m., the event is open to the public with registration now open.
This is a nation-wide event created by K9s United, with all the proceeds from the run going towards life-saving equipment for Law enforcement K9s across the country.
K9 Max is listed on the back of the shirt for the event, along with the 20 other K9's who paid the ultimate sacrifice in 2021.
“So this this kind of more of a promotional event to just spread the word and honor Max for for his sacrifices. So it's going to be a family fun style run. Nationally, there are going to be other runs throughout the states and different organizations, and they even have where they can do a virtual run and stuff like that,” said Sergeant Matt Kneib with St. Joseph Police Department.
Cost to register is $35 for adults and $25 for kids. Register before the end of August 8th to receive a K9 Memorial run shirt!
