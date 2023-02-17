St. Joseph Police Department serves up barbecue for Special Olympics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday, the St. Joseph Police Department was serving the community in a different way: by bussing tables and serving customers at Bandana's Bar-B-Q to raise money for the Special Olympics.
"We always help out by putting a team in for the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics," said St. Joseph Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Matt Kneib.
The Police Department's team was coming in at second place for the Polar Plunge, which is why they decided to coordinate the Tip-a-Cop event to hopefully push them into the first place spot.
The police department has been working with the Special Olympics for years and loves being able to build on that relationship through service.
"Law enforcement and Special Olympics has kind of been a combined team throughout the years. Started with the torch run and just kind of evolved from there," said Kneib. "We're just doing our part in our area, in our community to help our local athletes."
Special Olympics ambassadors say that the officers continuous support makes them feel confident in themselves and law enforcement as a whole.
"I love working with them because, to work with a police officer, not just a police officer, but just the whole police force is amazing," said Athlete Polar Plunge Ambassador Leah Shoemaker. "It makes me comfortable."
Officer Keib says that his favorite part of working with Special Olympics is getting to see the athletes doing what they love.
"Just to see the sportsmanship and the camaraderie between the athletes, it's just eye opening, and it's also humbling," said Kneib. "It gets you motivated to try to do more."
The fundraising festivities don't end with Friday's barbecue, because Saturday is the Polar Plunge.
If you were not able to make it out to Bandana's for the Tip-a-Cop event, you can still show your support for the St. Joseph Police Department's Special Olympics fundraising efforts by clicking here to donate.
The annual Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, February 17 at Lake Contrary at 1 p.m..