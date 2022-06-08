St. Joseph police officer suing city following demotion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A trial date has been set for a St. Joseph police officer suing the city after being demoted.
Doug Howard lost his sergeant rank last fall after an incident last summer at an F.O.P. social event at Mozingo Lake in Maryville.
Maryville Public Safety had been investigating Howard for some alleged inappropriate conduct but no charges were filed.
Howard was demoted in November after a hearing.
He says proper procedure was not followed in the hearing and is asking for his sergeant rank to be reinstated and also for back pay.
The case will be heard in Buchanan County court in October.