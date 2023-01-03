St. Joseph PRC hosting Maternity Clothes Giveaway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center will be offering free maternity clothes next Thursday.
The giveaway will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, January 13 from 9 a.m. to noon for free maternity clothes.
In addition to clothing, there will be prize drawing, receive goodie bags and information about the PRC My Baby & Me prenatal parenting classes. Participants must attend alone by appointment only.
Maternity Closet visits are by appointment only.
Call 816-387-8090 by January 9 to make an appointment. The Maternity Closet at PRC is located at 1502 North 36th Street in St. Joseph on the lower level.