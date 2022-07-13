St. Joseph prepares for Chiefs Training Camp and Red Rally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs Training Camp is right around the corner and the city is preparing to welcome the team.
The St. Joseph Visitors Center will be handing out welcome chiefs signs today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the center.
The signs are free.
There is a limit of two signs per person and are available while supplies last.
Later this month the City of St. Joseph will be hosting a tailgate party in Civic Center Park to welcome the Chiefs key to the city.
The Red Rally will be on July 29 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be live music, inflatables, food trucks and more.
Country music artist Blane Howard will take the stage at 4:45 p.m., followed by the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus, with KC Wolf, Chiefs cheerleaders and Rumble Drumline at 6 p.m.
This Friday, the city will announce the headline entertainer.