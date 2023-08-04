St. Joseph resident celebrates 104th birthday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At Corby Place Senior Living Friday afternoon, Ruth Martin celebrated her 104th birthday with her friends and family.
Martin wished to be with family on her birthday, and that's exactly what she got.
Complete with cake, punch, cards and flowers, the party was the perfect celebration of Martin's milestone.
She has turned into quite the favorite among the staff at Corby Place too.
"Ruth is my girl," said Summer Allen, a Corby Place staff member. "She's always happy, bro. Like, she wakes up and she's got this big smile on her face."
Allen described Martin as a super lady.
"Everyone loves Ruth," Allen said.
Martin was born in Crete, Nebraska, in 1918. As a young woman, she moved to California during World War II. While in California, she worked in a factory building airplanes. California is also where she met her husband, Edgar Martin.
After World War II, the couple moved to San Angelo, Texas, before settling down in St. Joseph around 1946.
They bought a house in the north end, and Ruth lived there until she moved to Corby Place in 2018.
As for her secret to a long life, Martin said it's simply all about taking it one day at a time.