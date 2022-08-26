St. Joseph School District gives teachers a sweet ending to their first week of school

The St. Joseph School District giving teachers a sweet ending to their first week of school.
Board members of the school district delivering donuts across St. Joseph this morning to show appreciation for the teachers and staff.
The school year has had great momentum so far, the school board wanting to remember the small things they can do to thank staff members that work hard every day.
"Well, I think there's such an energy going on right now in every building. We're feeling it throughout the district, our superintendent, he seems to be on fire, everyone's behind him. But we're excited. This first week has been awesome. I mean, we're all on cloud nine about it," said Phil Vandel, Board Member, St. Joseph School District.
The board members visited a total of 25 schools with donuts.