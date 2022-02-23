St. Joseph School District holds community session about teacher shortage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The teacher shortage isn't just a problem here in St. Joe, it's nationwide.
But the St. Joseph School District is working to tackle the problem and is asking for community input. On Tuesday night the district hosted a community engagement session as part of the vision forward project, aiming to figure out how to address the districts main problems.
"I think the school district is completely committed to making sure that our community gets a voice in how the how it looks in the future," Vision Forward project co-chair Linda Bahrke said.
About 170 parents, school teachers, staff and community members participated in the session to discuss the most effective ways of getting and retaining more teachers in the district.
"They really wanted engagement from our community to see if they had any ideas on how we might be able to do a better job of retaining not just teachers, but all staff," Bahrke said.
Brian Kraus is the assistant superintendent of human resources. He presented data on turnover rates, average base teacher salaries, survey responses from staff leaving the district and some of the challenges to hiring and retaining teachers.
"I think the district faces many challenges, our student teacher ratio is higher than any of our competitors. While our teaching administrator salaries lower, our graduation rate is lower than our fair use percentage is far higher. Many of those things can be addressed by additional funding," Dr. Kraus said.
Participants shared their thoughts after discussing and while there was a major consensus to offer higher salaries, some parents had other take aways.
"Just the impact that high student to teacher ratio, and the impact that has on staff and whether it be their workload, or their feeling of job satisfaction, just being able to accomplish the task at hand and educating students," school district parent Madison Davis said.
"I think that as a community, we all need to turn to the positive side. There's so much negativity and bickering in St. Joseph about various topics. And I think when it comes to our schools, if we have a positive attitude, it's going to show to future people that want to be employed here," previous school district parent Brenda Spinner said.
The school district wants to keep hearing from parents, staff and community members in further meetings, hoping to understand other viewpoints on what the best changes would be to tackle the problem.
The next session for the Vision Forward project is Tuesday, March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Word of Life Church in St. Joseph.