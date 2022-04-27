St. Joseph School District holds fourth Vision Forward session

Tuesday night, the St. Joseph School District held its fourth Vision Forward session discussing improving student performance.
Dr. Ashly McGinnis, the Principal of Lafayette High School, was the guest speaker, discussing academic achievement, attendance, and other concerns.
“I would like to see our community come together as one team to really just strengthen our school system. I think when we have more people involved, and are all have the common goal of just doing what's best for kids. That's when we'll see progress,” said Ashley McGinnis, Principal of Lafayette High School.
All Vision Forward sessions are completely open to the public, with the goal of getting feedback from the community.
The next Vision Forward meeting will be on Tuesday, May 17th from 6-8 p.m. at Benton High School.