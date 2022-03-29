St. Joseph School District holds its third Vision Forward Community Meeting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, March 29th, the St. Joseph School District is holding its third Vision Forward Community Meeting.
Held at Word Of Life Church from 6-8 p.m., all community members are invited to attend to talk about ways to improve the St. Joseph School District.
“Kind of a new wave in our town of just really taking what's going on in our schools seriously, in wanting to see the best and I think people are really at a place where they're willing to invest in our schools. And I think schools are critical to really our whole town,” said Dave Hinde, Co-chair of the Community Engagement Team.
Tonight's agenda for the meeting is focused on looking at student achievement, specifically at the preschool through fifth grade level.
Organizers of the meeting say they need as many people involved as possible in order to take our school district forward.
If you're unable to make it to the meeting tonight in person, there is also a zoom option available. You can access the link by clicking here.
The fourth meeting is scheduled for April 26th at Lafayette High School.