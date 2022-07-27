St. Joseph School District holds job fair to fill about 50 positions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "It's been a huge struggle. I mean, I would categorize it as as very dire. You know, we're thinking outside the box," St. Joseph School District's assistant superintendent of human resources Dr. Brian Kraus said.
The St. Joseph School District has increased efforts to hire more employees by hosting a job fair on Wednesday.
"Just as of a couple minutes ago, we've had 40 people come through, which, I'm thrilled. We've already interviewed some people, a bunch of them have submitted applications. So it's been very successful. I'm really thankful we decided to do this," Kraus said.
The district is trying to hire people for about 50 different positions--and while teachers are critical to education--they still need people to work in maintenance and food services, just to name a couple.
"I mean, everybody has an important role to fill for us. Some of the most critical ones deal with areas where we have federal responsibilities, like special education, for instance. But you know, if we don't have enough custodians to keep our buildings clean, or enough nutrition services people to feed our kids...everything's important. So yeah, we've been looking for all types of employees," Kraus said.
One applicant who came to the fair already works for the district as a school bus driver, but she's looking for more to do.
"I'm already familiar with the schools and where they're at and things like that. And because the bus company only takes them to school and take them home, I have that in between during the day that would be nice to be able to fill a few times a week to make ends meet," Joanna Henderson said.
And she hopes more people will see that the district has plenty of job opportunities for someone who needs a job and wants to work in the school system.
"I actually prior to coming here, I didn't know how many positions are available for people that don't have experience. Usually when you think of a school you think, well, I'm not a kindergarten teacher, I can't teach math or science. But there's more available positions than just those that we think of a school system being," Henderson said.
The first day of school for the district is August 22nd. Any employees hired from the job fair have to be approved by the St. Joseph School Board of Education before they can start work this school year.