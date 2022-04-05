St. Joseph School District mulls tax levy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Meanwhile, no decisions yet on the future of renewing the St. Joseph School District's tax levy.
During a finance committee meeting Monday afternoon, members talked about some of the options.
This group has already recommended the district take an 85 cent levy to voters to decide in august.
The board has not yet acted on that decision.
They had also recommended that the new levy have a six year sunset clause.
Should district leadership go ahead with putting a tax levy on the ballot, they say they have the right formula for getting voter approval.
“In 2019, whenever we pass the levy, there's a document that we produced for the community and for the taxpayers of the district and showed them exactly what we were going to do with those dollars. Exactly what we were going to do with those 60. That 61 cents. And we have done that, you know, we have checked every one of them off. So I think moving forward, in order to get it passed, we're gonna have to do the same thing,” SJSD Assistant Superintendent Gabe Edgar said.
If the district allows the current 61 cent levy to expire in 2024 without any replacement, they will lose around $6.5 million dollars per year in funding.
The school board has said they will develop an ad-hoc committee to put a plan together.