St. Joseph shuttle to Kansas City of Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs will be celebrating the team's Super Bowl 57 win with a Victory Parade on Wednesday.
Heartland Trailways will be offering a shuttle for anyone interested in attending the parade.
The shuttle will leave from St. Joe Frontier Casino at 9:00 a.m. and plans to arrive in downtown Kansas City around 10:30 a.m.
Passengers that want a ride back to St. Joseph can catch the shuttle leaving Kansas City at 4:00 p.m.
The shuttle is $20 per person and can be paid by credit card at (816) 279-7800 or in cash to the driver upon boarding in St. Joseph.
Heartland Trailways adds that if the Casino fills up, there will be a backup lot at Walmart Supercenter located at 4201 North Belt Highway.