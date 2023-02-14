 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Joseph shuttle to Kansas City of Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade

  • 0
Heartland Trail Bus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs will be celebrating the team's Super Bowl 57 win with a Victory Parade on Wednesday. 

Heartland Trailways will be offering a shuttle for anyone interested in attending the parade. 

The shuttle will leave from St. Joe Frontier Casino at 9:00 a.m. and plans to arrive in downtown Kansas City around 10:30 a.m.

Passengers that want a ride back to St. Joseph can catch the shuttle leaving Kansas City at 4:00 p.m.

The shuttle is $20 per person and can be paid by credit card at (816) 279-7800 or in cash to the driver upon boarding in St. Joseph.

Heartland Trailways adds that if the Casino fills up, there will be a backup lot at Walmart Supercenter located at 4201 North Belt Highway.

Tags

Recommended for you